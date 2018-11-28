Georgian deputy parliament speaker urges opposition to refrain from provocations at polls

Deputy parliament speaker of Georgia Tamar Chugoshvili has appealed to the public to come out to polling stations and vote while ensuring that the elections will be held in a free, fair and transparent environment, Agenda.ge reports.

I also call on all political subjects to be highly responsible for the elections, not to allow provocations and violations of election legislation”, said Chugoshvili.

She said that the state will react to all violations.

There are attempts of provocations at certain places, so it is very important political parties take responsibility for the electoral process. We also appeal to observers to properly review the violations and cases that will take place [during the elections]”, said Chugoshvili.

Today is the second round of presidential elections in Georgia, and citizens of the country will elect the fifth president of Georgia.During the election runoff voters will choose between independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili supported by the ruling Georgian Dream party and the candidate of the Strength in Unity coalition Grigol Vashadze.

