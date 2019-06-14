US opens commercial representation in Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia and the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington signed an agreement on opening commercial representation of the US in Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

"Considering that the US our strategic partner, it has been decided to set up the commercial and economic representative office of the US to coordinating the bilateral economic relations," said Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

"It will be a regional office, and thus, it proves the USA perceives us as a hub for conducting business in the region," she added.

The agreement was signed during the working visit of Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze to the United States. According to him, in the near future, Georgia and the United States will sign another important document aimed at further development of economic cooperation of the two countries.

Georgia and the USA have been cooperating since 1992 in the areas of politics, economics, trade, defense and security. In 2018, the trade turnover between Georgia and the United States amounted to nearly $520 million.

