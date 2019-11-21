Georgian Vice Prime Minister to participate in Eastern Partnership Investment Summit

21 November 2019 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Vice Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili will take part in the EBRD Eastern Partnership (EaP) Investment Summit, which will be held in the EBRD headquarters in London on November 22, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

During the visit, Tskitishvili will hold business meetings and participate in a high-level discussion panel dedicated to the investment climate and new opportunities in the countries of Eastern Europe and the South Caucasus.

This one-day summit at EBRD’s London’s Headquarters will bring together the Heads of State and/or Government, high-level EU and EIB representatives, international investors and entrepreneurs to network and identify new business opportunities in the six countries of the Eastern Partnership region.

Panel sessions will focus on the countries’ investment climate, investment trends and opportunities, highlight the EBRD’s activities and impact, outline the EU and EIB views on the region, and feature discussion by investors on a wide range of issues in various sectors of the economy.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a joint policy initiative which aims to deepen and strengthen relations between the European Union (EU), its Member States and its six Eastern neighbours: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.

