Thailand tightens visa regime with Georgia due to coronavirus

In order to avoid the spread of coronavirus, Thailand has restricted visa regime with 18 countries including Georgia, Trend reports referring to the Thailand’s interior ministry.

The 18 countries include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.

As the ministry noted, visa-free agreement will be cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong as well.

Thailand has reported 53 cases of the coronavirus. One person has died from the COVID-19.

As of today, Georgia has 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

