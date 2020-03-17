Georgia confirms 34 cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Georgia announced a new confirmed case of the coronavirus bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 34, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Medical Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Marina Ezugbaia said that еруку are 45 patients placed at the hospital. Fifteen patients were subjected to testing on March 16б and one person tested positive.

Meanwhile, the patient, who was first confirmed with novel coronavirus in the country, fully recovered and was discharged from the clinic on March 16.

Georgia confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on February 26.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

