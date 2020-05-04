COVID-19 cases up in Georgia

Georgia 4 May 2020 10:41 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

In the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has increased by 4, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 593, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

Reportedly, 4,830 people are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine and 521 are under observation in hospitals.

The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 223. Nine coronavirus patients died.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

