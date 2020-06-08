Georgia's COVID-19 cases climb to 810

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

One new case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was recorded in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected persons to 810, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Eleven patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients has reached 683.

Currently, 2,915 people remain under quarantine, and 237 persons are in the inpatient care.

As the country is preparing to reopen its airspace to local and international travelers, Georgian airports are making sure they follow all of the guidelines aimed at preventing the possible spread of the virus after the resumption of flights.

Director General of the United Airports of Georgia Tamar Archuadze said passengers will have to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters as well as wear protective face masks both at the airports and on board.

