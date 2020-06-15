Georgia reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, one recovery
Georgia reported 13 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one recovery, Trend reports citing 1TV.
Currently, Georgia’s coronavirus cases stand at 864. 703 patients recovered from the novel virus so far. 14 died of coronavirus in Georgia.
According to the latest figures, 3026 people remain under quarantine, and 297 more under hospital supervision.
