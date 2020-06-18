Museums, museum reserves to reopen in Georgia on June 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

With various sectors of economic activity reopening in Georgia following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Interagency Coordination Council has decided to reopen museums and museum reserves starting June 20, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia.

The museums that meet the recommendations developed by the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health of Georgia and are in compliance with the recommendations issued by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) will reopen.

The Ministry of Culture said that Georgian museums and museum reserves will receive visitors based on the recommendations and safety rules.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism resumed on June 15 in Georgia, and the country will open its doors to international tourists on July 1.

Railway travel also resumed on June 15. Georgian Railway officials say the company is ready to ensure the safe transportation of passengers and to implement the regulations imposed by the Ministry of Health of Georgia.

---