President: Georgia ready for more concrete steps on its European path

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is ready for more concrete steps on its European path, President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili tweeted commenting on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of signing the Associated Agreement between Georgia and the European Union, Trend reports.

“Georgia and the European Union signed their Association Agreement six years ago! Years of progress and rapprochement have shown that our European integration process has no alternative. Georgia is now ready for more, concrete steps on our European path,” Zourabichvili wrote.

Six years ago on June 27, Georgia signed the Association Agreement (AA) with the European Union (EU) in Brussels, which includes Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA).

Georgia began negotiating with the EU on its AA deal in July 2010; negotiations on the DCFTA started later in December 2011. The final deal was initialed at the Vilnius Summit in November 2013.

Although the essential elements of the AA partially came into force from September 1, 2014, the agreement fully came into force on July 1, 2016, after the national parliaments of all EU member countries ratified the agreement.

