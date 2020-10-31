Georgian CEC reveals voter turnout by 15 p.m.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

A total of 1.279 million voters (36.45 percent) have already cast their ballots within the 2020 parliamentary elections by 15 p.m. throughout Georgia, said Central Election Commission (CEC) Speaker Ana Mikeladze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Mikeladze noted that the most active polling station is again #19 in Racha-Lechkhumi and Svaneti, where 49.5 percent of registered voters have already cast their vote by 15 p.m. The less active is the Kvemo Kartli region (33.9 percent).

CEC Speaker urges citizens to go to the polling stations and cast their vote.

The 2020 parliamentary elections are being held in Georgia.

According to the CEC, 3.526 million voters are registered for the elections of which 3.511 million – in Georgia, and 14,170 – abroad.

A total of 3.657 million polling stations are opened across Georgia and 52 polling stations are established abroad. The 11 special polling stations are opened at penitentiary facilities and, as an exception, 127 COVID stations are operating for voters, who are in special lists of CEC and are in inpatient care, quarantine, and self-isolation.

The 50 political entities registered by CEC are taking part in the 2020 parliamentary elections. The 500 Majoritarian (single mandate) MP candidates are running for 30 Majoritarian Election Constituencies.

---