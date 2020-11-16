Georgia records 3 157 new coronavirus cases, 3 230 recoveries, 30 deaths

Georgia has reported 3 157 new coronavirus cases, 30 new deaths and 3 230 recoveries today, according to stopcov.ge, a special webpage created by the Georgian Government, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 82 835, of those 65 291 recovered and 733 died.

Currently, 5 658 persons are under medical observation, 2 735 people under quarantine and 3 315 more at COVID-Hotels.