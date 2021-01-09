Georgia reports total of 2,058 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported a total of 2,058 new cases of coronavirus after conducting 7,054 PCR tests and 11,095 antigen tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Meanwhile, 529 individuals have recovered from the virus and 22 others have died.

Out of the new 2,058 cases 808 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 363

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 183

Shida Kartli - 165

Kvemo Kartli - 150

Kakheti - 131

Adjara - 107

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 62

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 38

Guria - 36

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 15

As of now Georgia has confirmed 238,086 cases of COVID-19 since last February, including 224,718 recoveries and 2,750 deaths. The number of active cases now stands at 10,592.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356