Deputy Head of NCDC: vaccination of non-risk groups against coronavirus in Georgia to start in summer or early autumn

The vaccination of non-risk groups against coronavirus will start in summer or early autumn, said Deputy Head of NCDC Paata Imnadze earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Georgia has already ordered vaccines via the Covax platform for 700,000 individuals (1,400,000 doses, as one individual must be vaccinated twice) and will pay $17 million.

A portion of the sum has already been paid.

Health officials: Georgia able to receive only 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, Chinese not being considered

Georgian health officials say that the country is currently only able to receive and store 200,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as the country lacks refrigeration facilities to keep the vaccines in mandatory -70 degree conditions.

Pfizer may be first vaccine Georgia will receive against coronavirus

Chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee Dimitri Khundadze says the country has the capacity to store this type of vaccine for only about 100,000 citizens.