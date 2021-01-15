Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova aim to make Eastern Partnership more effective

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Georgian, Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers David Zalkaliani, Dmytro Kuleba and Aureliu Ciocoi have pledged to strengthen cooperation on the path to EU integration at a virtual meeting ahead of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) summit, Trend reports via Georgian media.

All of the three FMs agreed on the need to step up efforts to promote common positions and approaches' through dialogue with the European institutions and with EU member states, the Moldovan foreign ministry said.

“Ahead of the Eastern Partnership summit this year, our Associated Trio Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova shares a joint vision on how to make the Eastern Partnership more effective both for the European Union and its three most ambitious Eastern partners,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after the online meeting with his Georgian and Moldovan colleagues.

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani also echoed the meeting and said, that the parties discussed ways for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest and importance of joint efforts on the path of European integration.

EaP is a joint initiative involving the EU, its member states and six Eastern European partners.

