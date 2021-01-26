Georgia opens new COVID-19 clinic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A new COVID-19 clinic has opened in Tbilisi’s Central Republican Hospital which will serve 400 patients in total, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The cost of the project was 8 million lari and was financed by the state.

"The second wave of the pandemic showed the importance of mobilizing additional resuscitation beds in the country and the project was implemented in a short period of time so as not to allow for the shortage of resuscitation beds in the country if necessary,” said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

The intensive care unit is equipped with electric and mechanical medical beds, oxygen concentrators, and critical-emergency breathing apparatus.

At this stage, there are 200 beds in the clinic, while another 200 beds will be added in February.

Moreover, three additional oxygen machines have been added to the Tbilisi Republican Hospital, which will ensure a continuous and centralized supply of oxygen to patients.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356