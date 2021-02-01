ADB helping Georgia to contain spread of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced that it has helped the Georgian government develop its National Plan for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Trend reports via the ADB.

The plan, approved by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, will enable the successful deployment, use and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines once they become available. The plan covers legal, regulatory, and institutional aspects of vaccine deployment; cold-chain and logistical requirements; and the principles underpinning prioritization for certain target populations during the rollout.

ADB played a fundamental role in the development of the plan, in coordination with the World Health Organization, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Bank, and other development partners.

“The National Plan for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment is an important prerequisite for securing Georgia’s access to COVID-19 vaccines and their smooth and successful deployment. The plan will help Georgia save lives and fully reopen the economy,” said ADB Country Director for Georgia Shane Rosenthal.

ADB’s intervention complements the bank’s comprehensive package of financing and technical assistance that has helped Georgia manage the fallout from COVID-19. Last December, ADB approved a $2.5 million grant financed from ADB’s Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund with a contribution by the Government of Japan, to provide lifesaving supplies and services to communities affected by the pandemic.

Last May and October, the bank approved loans of $100 million and $200 million respectively, to help contain the spread of the disease, protect the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, and strengthen Georgia’s public financial management and social protection systems. In August, ADB also provided grant support to procure polymeraze chain reaction (PCR) equipment to increase Georgia’s capacity to test, trace, and contain the spread of the virus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356