Georgian government plans to vaccinate significant share of population

About 14,000 medical workers will receive the Pfizer vaccine once Georgia will receive it in the middle of February, Head of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at an ultra-low temperature of minus 70-80 degrees Celsius, the newly received vaccine will be stored in Disease Control Centers in Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi.

The vaccination against COVID-19 will not be mandatory.

Gamkrelidze also said that the Ministry of Health has already selected 15 hospitals in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Batumi, where vaccinations will be carried out by 40 teams initially.

"Each team will vaccinate about 40-42 individuals. Nearly 1,000 individuals will be vaccinated daily. We [epidemiologists] think that it will take about two weeks to fully cover the first stage of the vaccination in Georgia”, said Gamkrelidze.

The vaccination against the COVID-19 will start in the middle of February in Georgia.

The priority groups for the vaccination are doctors and nurses, especially those who have to take care of COVID-patients.

The other risk groups are elderly people living in nursing homes and the staff of the nursing homes, also the individuals over 75, 65, and then over 55.

The Georgian government has plans to vaccinate 60 percent of the population of 3.7 million this year.

