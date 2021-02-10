Georgia and Korea sign agreement on air traffic

Georgia and Korea have signed an agreement on air traffic, according to which Georgian airlines will be able to operate regular flights to and from Korea's largest international airports, while Korean airlines will be able to operate regular flights at Georgian airports, announces the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The air traffic agreement lays the ground for a legislative framework to launch direct regular flights between the two countries, deepen trade and economic relations and develop tourism.

In 2018-2019 several charter flights were carried out between Georgia and Korea which carried about 1,500 passengers.

Last year Georgia hosted 16,642 visitors from Korea, which is 25.3% more compared to 2018.