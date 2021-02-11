Georgian citizens to be employed in German agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Germany will allow Georgian citizens to find legal employment in the country's agriculture sector starting February 15, said German Ambassador to Georgia Hubert Knirsch, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark after a meeting with Georgian Minister of Internally Displaced Persons, Labour, Health and Social Affairs Ekaterine Tikaradze.

Knirsch said that Georgian citizens will be able to be employed in Germany seasonally for a maximum of 90 days.

Georgia is the first country with which Germany has started working in this direction.

Registration will start from February 15 by the State Employment Promotion Agency. The project will continue throughout the year. The number of individuals wishing to join the program is not limited.

"This is a temporary seasonal program that lasts a maximum of 90 days. Many people in Georgia are well acquainted with the field of agriculture and will be able to contribute to the German agriculture and, after their arrival in Georgia, will contribute in the same field of their country”, said Knirsch.

The seasonal employment program was supposed to start in 2020, though was temporarily delayed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Tikaradze said that the Georgian government is negotiating with Bulgaria, Israel, and France to implement similar seasonal employment programs in the coming future.

