FlyArystan starts regular flights in Georgia

Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline company FlyArystan starts to carry out regular flights in Georgia, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Georgian Airports Association, the first direct flight from Atyrau to Kutaisi International Airport has been implemented, bringing 140 international visitors.

The Atyrau-Kutaisi round flight will be carried out every Thursday and Sunday, while Aktau-Kutaisi every Tuesday and Friday and Nur-Sultan-Kutaisi every Wednesday and Saturday.