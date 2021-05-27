NCDC Head says Indian COVID-19 variant to be easily transmittable

Georgia has reported five cases of Indian COVID-19 variant today, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Three foreign citizens have already left the country, while two Georgian citizens have entered isolation, NCDC Head Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

Gamkrelidze noted that all of them had traveled to the Middle East but arrived in Georgia at different times in mid-May. All the contacts have already been identified, he added.

“Indian variant of coronavirus has no special characteristics. Similar to the British variant, it is easily transmittable among adults. We should not panic. When the situation in India was particularly worrying for a month, the leading coronavirus variant was not Indian, but British one,” Gamkrelidze said.

Gamkrelidze added that all the authorized COVID-19 vaccines can protect people against COVID-19 variants.