OSCE Secretary General ends two-day visit to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid concluded her visit to Georgia yesterday, following two days of intensive discussions and field visits, Trend reports citing OSCE.

“This trip has afforded me the opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen co-operation and how the OSCE can continue providing meaningful assistance to meet the needs of conflict-affected people, and supporting efforts towards building trust and fostering dialogue,” said Schmid.

During her visit, Schmid met with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili; Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili; Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani; and Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani.

The focus of the talks were on concrete areas of co-operation, such as tackling transnational threats and anti-trafficking, and the OSCE’s continued support to Georgia as part of a comprehensive approach to security.

During her trip, Schmid attended the opening of a rehabilitated potable water supply system that provides clean drinking water to conflict-affected households in the village of Tsitsagiaantkari, implemented together with Georgian authorities as well as local and international partners.