Georgia reports 2,654 coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 2,654 coronavirus cases, 1,319 recoveries, and 33 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

31,806 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 17,708 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,098 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,196 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 443 cases and the Imereti region with 322 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 422,188, among them, 384,712 people recovered and 5,853 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 8,34 %, while 6,95 % in the past 14 days.

There are 64 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,256 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,798 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,139 critical patients, 231 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 495,381 people got coronavirus jab.