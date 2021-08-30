Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

Georgia reported 1,915 coronavirus cases, 5,929 recoveries, and 78 deaths on August 30, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, some 21,411 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 12,305 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,106 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 545,033, among them, 488,661 people recovered and 7,329 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 8.94 percent, while 10.04 percent in the past seven days.

There are 103 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 7,660 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2,864 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 1.16 million people got coronavirus jab with 17,670 in a day.

