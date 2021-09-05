Georgia to complete construction of one more road soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili reviewed the reconstruction process of the Oni-Sachkhere road, Trend reports with reference to 1tv.ge.

"We have just inspected the process of construction of a road connecting Sachkhere and Oni," Garibashvili said while inspecting the reconstruction process of the Oni-Sachkhere road. "This is really a very important road, which will also greatly reduce travel time and it will be possible to get to Oni from Tbilisi during three hours instead of five hours."

Garibashvili was together with Speaker of the Parliament Kakha Kuchava and Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze.

"The construction of the road will be completed by late September," the prime minister said.

"The 51-kilometer-road connecting Zemo Imereti-Racha starts from Sachkhere town and joins the Ambrolauri-Oni road," Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze said.

The project has been divided into seven sections. Most of the road runs at an altitude of 1,000-1,500 meters above the sea level, in a deserted forest area in the gorge of the Kheori River.

Before the rehabilitation, the road was unpaved while an asphalt-concrete pavement will be laid after complete rehabilitation.

Most of the work has already been completed by this time. The total cost of the project is 111.2 million lari ($35.6 million).