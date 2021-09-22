Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Georgia has reported 2,016 new cases of coronavirus, 2,024 recoveries and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 29,798 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 16,852 of the 29,798 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,946 were PCR tests.

The new 2,016 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 708 cases

Adjara - 130 cases

Imereti - 289 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 145 cases

Shida Kartli - 103 cases

Guria - 63 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 188 cases

Kakheti - 301 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 37 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 23 cases

In total 567,797 of the 600,412 patients have recovered, while 8,664 have died from the virus.

