Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.22
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 2,016 new cases of coronavirus, 2,024 recoveries and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 29,798 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 16,852 of the 29,798 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,946 were PCR tests.
The new 2,016 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 708 cases
Adjara - 130 cases
Imereti - 289 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 145 cases
Shida Kartli - 103 cases
Guria - 63 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 188 cases
Kakheti - 301 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 37 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 23 cases
In total 567,797 of the 600,412 patients have recovered, while 8,664 have died from the virus.
---
