Georgia reports 1,929 new cases of COVID-19 for September 29

Georgia has reported 1,929 new cases of coronavirus, 1,914 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 32,522 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 18,251 of the 32,522 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,271 were PCR tests.

The new 1,929 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 659 cases

Adjara - 96 cases

Imereti - 363 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 147 cases

Shida Kartli - 90 cases

Guria - 56 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 155 cases

Kakheti - 286 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 37 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 33 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 7 cases

The country has had 611,269 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 6.16 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

