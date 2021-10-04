Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgia has reported 867 new COVID-19 cases, 1,877 recoveries, and 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 16,066 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 9,770 tests were rapid, while the remaining 6,296 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 618,620, among them 591,668 people recovered and 9,068 died.

There are 31 people quarantined, 4,133 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 601 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 4, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,124 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm