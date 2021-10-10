Georgian MFA thanks int'l partners for support after Batumi tragedy

Georgian Foreign Ministry “highly values” the support of international partners and friends, expressed after the Batumi tragedy, where the collapse of the residential building took nine lives, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“Entire Georgia mourns the victims of the horrible incident. Many thanks to all of you for warm words! Stronger Together,” the Ministry tweeted on Sunday.

A total of nine people, including three minors, have died following the collapse. Three persons have been apprehended for the illegal construction works in the building leading to its eventual collapse.

October 11 has been declared a day of mourning.