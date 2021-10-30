Georgia shares update on election turnout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

According to the Central Election Commission, out of 2,088,277 voters registered, as of 12:00 p.m., 358,782 people had cast their ballots in the second round of the municipal election, representing 17.1 percent turnout across the capital, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

Meanwhile, the turnout on the first round of the elections on October 2 was 17.7 percent as of 12:00 p.m.

The elections are held with enhanced measures of protection against COVID-19. Members of election commissions, observers, and media representatives underwent thermal screening and testing before entering the polling station, and during voting, they work in gloves, masks, and shields.

Georgian citizens will elect mayors of 5 self-governing cities and 15 municipalities, along with 42 majority deputies of city councils should be elected in 24 districts.

Meanwhile, the "Georgian Dream" candidates won the first round in the mayoral elections in 44 out of 64 municipalities.

