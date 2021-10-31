GD mayoral candidates in 5 cities beat UNM, CEC preliminary data shows

The ruling Georgian Dream’s mayoral candidates in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi and Poti are beating United National Movement’s candidates, the CEC preliminary data shows, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The data is as follows:

Tbilisi

Kakha Kaladze [GD] – 55,96%

Nika Melia [UNM] – 55,96%

CEC counted 107 (13.914%) out of 769 precincts.

Rustavi

Nino Latsabidze [GD] – 54.7%

Davit Kirkitadze [UNM] – 45.2 %.

CEC counted 19 (21.5%) out of 88 precincts in Rustavi.

Kutaisi

Ioseb Khakhaleishvili [GD] – 52.86%

Khatia Dekanoidze [UNM] – 47.13 %

CEC counted 24 (19.355%) out of 124 precincts in Kutaisi.

Zugdidi

Mamuka Tsotseria [GD] – 52.506 %

Anzor Melia [UNM] – 52.506 %

CEC counted 22 (20.183%) out of 109 precincts in Zugdidi

Poti

Beka Vacharadze [GD] – 60.05%

Gigi Ugulava [UNM] – 39.95%

CEC counted (27.273%) out of 33 precincts in Poti.