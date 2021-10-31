Georgian CEC publishes results from all 769 polling stations in Tbilisi

The Central Election Commission (CEC) published the results of runoff municipal elections from all 769 polling stations in Tbilisi, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Based on the full preliminary data for Tbilisi, the Georgian Dream (DG) Tbilisi Mayoral candidate Kakha Kaladze won 55.603% of votes, while his contender from the United National Movement (UNM) party, Nika Melia – 44, 397% of the voter support.

Runoff municipal elections were held on October 30 in Georgia.