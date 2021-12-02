European Peace Facility allocates €12.75 mln to Georgian Defence Forces

The European Council adopted today a set of decisions establishing four assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Mali, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“These measures aim to strengthen the capacities of beneficiary countries in military and defence matters, with the aim of promoting domestic resilience and peace.”

According to the official statement, for Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, the EU also aims to enhance the capacity and interoperability of local armed forces to contribute to Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) military missions and operations.

“This assistance measure will help strengthen the capacities of the Georgian Defence Forces, including their ability to provide their services to civilians in crises or emergency situations. In particular, it will provide non-lethal medical and engineering equipment and civilian-type mobility assets. This measure is worth €12.75 million over a period of 36 months,” the Council said in a statement.