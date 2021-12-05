Cargo train services launch between Georgia, China

The Cargo train departed from Gansu’s Wuwei City to Georgia on Saturday morning, marking the inauguration of the Wuwei-Tbilisi cargo train services, Trend reports citing 1TV.

At the inauguration ceremony, Georgian Ambassador to China, Archil Kalandia stressed the strategic importance of the project, supporting Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (ITR), and Georgia’s positioning as a regional trade, transport, and logistics hub, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry has reported.

For his part, the Vice-Governor of Gansu Province noted the growing role of Georgia in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, facilitating the implementation of similar projects.