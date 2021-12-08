Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Georgia reported 4,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4,091 recoveries, and 53 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 55,130 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 36,673 tests were rapid, while the remaining 21,457 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 875,806 people, among them, 817,963 have recovered and 12,519 have died.

There are 39 people currently in quarantine, 6,371 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,189 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 8, more than 2.2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,943 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

