US plays important role in strengthening Georgia’s sovereignty, independence - FM

For 30 years, the US has played an important role in strengthening Georgia’s state sovereignty, independence as well as its development, said David Zalkaliani, Georgian Foreign Minister in his Facebook post, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“Exactly 30 years ago – on 25 December, 1991, the President of the United States of America, George H. W. Bush, solemnly declared the recognition of Georgia’s independence, and since then the United States, as a great friend of Georgia, has played an important role in strengthening our country’s sovereignty and independence, as well as its development.

Probably this great friendship, which formally began 30 years ago, was not accidental, as Georgia had significantly earlier- centuries ago, been sharing the values of which the US is an active defender.

I am glad that today our strategic partnership is exemplary and represents the best demonstration of how the united spirit, dedication and mutual assistance of the two nations can make a significant contribution to shaping a better world,” Zalkaliani said.

On December 25, 1991, in his holiday address to the people of the United States, President George H. W. Bush announced the United States’ recognition of Georgian independence after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

In the 30 years since, Georgia and the United States have grown to become steadfast strategic partners, cooperating across a broad spectrum of issues in the name of a Georgia and Europe whole and free and at peace.