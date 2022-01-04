Azerbaijan ranks first among top fuel and lubricant exporters to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Georgia’s imports of fuel and lubricants from Azerbaijan from January through November 2021 increased by 6.5 percent, compared to $319.8 million over the same period of 2020, and totaled $340.9 million, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The value of exported fuel and lubricants from Azerbaijan to Georgia only in November 2021 increased by 15.1 percent, compared to $35.6 million over the same period of 2020, and by 2.5 percent, compared to $40 million in October 2021, and totaled $41 million.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first among top exporters of fuel and lubricants to Georgia over first 11 months of 2021, followed by Russia ($239.6 million) and Turkmenistan ($175.7 million).

Georgia’s imports of fuel and lubricants from January through November 2021 amounted to $1.1 billion, which is an increase of 35.4 percent, compared to $812.1 million over the same period of 2020.

