Georgia, Azerbaijan continue negotiations on passenger railroad traffic resumption
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:
Georgia and Azerbaijan continue negotiations on the resumption of passenger railway transportation, David Peradze, the CEO of the Georgian Railways JSC said, Trend reports via Forbes Georgia.
“The negotiations are underway with Azerbaijan and we will announce the exact time of the resumption of traffic at a later time,” David Peradze said.
The CEO also noted that Azerbaijan is among the main priority routes for Georgian Railways, of which are the Middle Corridor, Traseca Corridor, a new “China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey” direction and North-South “Russia-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey” direction.
