Czech Development Agency eyes launching new projects in Georgia in 2022

Czech Development Agency plans to launch two joint projects in Georgia in 2022 concerning Food Safety (in cooperation with the FAO), and a social orientation project (in cooperation with Expertise France), the Agency told Trend.

Some 12 ongoing projects were running in Georgia in 2021, despite the unfavorable conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Agency said.

According to the source, one of the most important programs operating in Georgia currently is the new "Quantification of Health and Environmental Risks and Support for the Rehabilitation of the former Batumi Refinery Site" project, which is aimed at pollution control in the area of a former refinery and at designing a remediation scheme to rehabilitate the area and enable its further usability.

Czech Development Agency also cooperates with donor organizations in carrying out projects in Georgia. Currently, a program concerning comprehensive sustainable development in the Aragvi area is being implemented together with the Austrian Development Agency, the source said.

The Agency’s budget for Georgia ranges between 2.1 million to 2.3 million euros per year.

"Part of the budget is allocated to the running projects from previous years. Based on suggestions of the Georgian partners (NGOs, municipalities, ministries, etc.), the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Tbilisi submits proposals for possible new projects," the source noted.

Czech Development Agency follows the Bilateral Development Cooperation Program, which is an integral part of the Czech Republic’s comprehensive engagement in Georgia.

The Program defines three main priorities, which are social inclusive development, agriculture and rural development, and good governance, the Agency said.

