Georgia’s PM signs country’s application for EU membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili signed Georgia's application for EU membership on March 3, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the PM, applying for the EU membership is another important step on Georgia's European integration path.

“Georgia, throughout its long history, has always belonged to the ​​European culture and civilization, and even now it makes valuable contribution to its protection and development,” the PM said.

---

