Georgian Health Minister reports GEL 35 mln plunge in Turkey-imported drug expenses

Over 100,000 Georgian citizens bought GEL 15 million worth of Turkey-imported medicines in two months, showing a GEL 35 million plunge, Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili Wednesday told the MPs in the Parliament within the Minister’s Hour format, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The Minister said during his visit to Turkey, before launching the reform, Turkish colleagues pledged the quality of the medicines to be of “top quality”. Azarashvili also said the Ministry is working on setting the reference pricing on the medical products.

Besides opening up to the Turkish pharmaceutical market, the Ministry finances widely used medicines to treat chronic diseases under the Universal Health Care Programme. The programme budged topped GEL 24 million, said Azarashvili, pledging the volume to swell.