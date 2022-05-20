Denmark to open embassy in Georgia

Denmark will open an embassy in Georgia, with the opening of the diplomatic representation revealed by Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod following a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Kofod stressed the work for “stability and democracy in eastern front states” was “more important than ever,” in his announcement of the decision.

Darchiashvili noted the Georgian Government valued the country being high on Denmark’s foreign policy agenda.

The top Georgian diplomat welcomed the decision to launch the Danish embassy, which he said represented “another demonstration of our excellent relations and Denmark’s unwavering support.”