Georgian gov’t council approves strategic document on state development

An Inter-Agency Council for Development and Reforms of Georgia, chaired by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, on Thursday approved the draft of the strategic document on the country's national development, which reflects the “main directions and priorities of the development of Georgia by 2030”, the Government Administration said, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

"The document is an important step forward for the planning of sustainable, long-term development of the country, and its vision is focused on increasing the quality of life and well-being of each citizen of Geoargia", said the Government press office.

Following the discussion and approval of the document by Council members, the draft will need to be approved by the Government to come into play.