Georgian firms to enhance production, trade with EBRD and EU backing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the EU will provide financial assistance for Georgian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Trend reports referring to the EBRD.

As reported, the loan agreement was signed today by the EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso on her official visit to Georgia.

According to the EBRD, a new $20 million loan to the leading Georgian bank - Bank of Georgia, will help local firms across the country increase competitiveness and invest in upgrades, including green technologies.

"This funding comes under the EU4Business-EBRD Credit Line – a flagship program that enables borrowers to enhance production and trade more successfully on the international market, as well as advance environmental practices; at least 70 percent of the loan is expected to fund investments in accordance with the EBRD Green Economy Transition (GET) approach," the EBRD said.

As a result, Georgian companies will be able to improve their productivity, competitiveness, and working environment for their employees.

Notably, the Bank of Georgia was the first financial institution to join the EU4Business-EBRD credit line in Georgia. Since 2016 it has financed more than 100 projects in manufacturing, agriculture, construction, medical services and hospitality.