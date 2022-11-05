“Akhalkalaki HPP Cascade” opens in Georgia

"Energy sector is not only a branch, which contributes to the economy. It is a significant direction, which along with the economic benefit, is the solid ground for our country’s energy independence, security and strength," said Romeo Mikautadze, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia at the official opening of “Akhalkalaki Hydro-Electric Power Plants Cascade,” Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Deputy Minister, the government elaborated a new scheme to promote renewable energies that will support to attracting investments and development of domestic generation.

Romeo Mikautadze touched on the Black Sea Fiber-Optic Cable System (BSFOCS), a submarine telecommunications cable system that would ensure constant accessibility to the energy resources at affordable prices.

“This will strengthen Georgia’s role in the region. We believe that with the support of renewable energy, we will offer more energy resources, energy security both to our country and the region and the European Union,” he said.

With its 9.1 mg/watt capacity, Akhalkalaki HPP is the biggest one built in 2022.