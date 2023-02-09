Georgian Parliament will send humanitarian aid for victims of Turkey quake

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that the legislative body would launch a charity campaign to send aid to people affected by the devastating quake in Turkey, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Papuashvili urged all members of the Parliament to participate in the charity event and noted the amount of sum withheld from MPs’ salaries for the absence [in the parliament sessions] without a good reason in December would go to the charity campaign.

He said a special bank account was opened in the Parliament for the donations and added all necessary products and supplies would be sent shortly to Turkey.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili 60 Georgian rescuers were sent to Turkey on Monday to help with the search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 9,000 people so far. Additionally, a team of 40 rescuers were sent to join their colleagues earlier today.