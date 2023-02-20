Spain vows “strongest support” for Georgia's European aspirations through Council of EU Presidency

Spanish lawmakers on Monday pledged “strongest support” for Georgia's European integration process after the country’s upcoming takeover of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in June, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Georgian Parliament’s press office cited MPs from the country with the comment during their ongoing visit to Tbilisi, where they met Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili to highlight the “close cooperation” between the two states.

MPs from the Spanish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee stressed their country saw Georgia as a “part of Europe”.

When Spain assumes the Presidency of the Council of the EU, it will serve as an additional trigger for granting the European Union membership candidacy to Georgia - that is the will of the President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Spain as well. We recognise Georgia as a part of Europe”, Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Antonio Gutiérrez Limones said.

Papuashvili told the visiting officials his county “highly appreciated” Spain’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.