Germany to allocate €23 million to Georgia for distribution of green hydrogen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Germany will allocate 23 million euros to Georgia for the distribution of green hydrogen on the market, Trend reports.

The expansion of cooperation in the energy sector was agreed upon by the Governments of Georgia and Germany during the two-day government talks in Berlin on development policy. In addition to energy, the parties also agreed to continue cooperation in other areas. The total volume of the package of measures is about 68 million euros for two years.

One of the important directions is the improvement of water supply and sanitation systems in Batumi and Adjara cities as a whole, according to the embassy. It is also planned to improve public transport in Tbilisi and Batumi cities, as well as retraining specialists for Georgian companies.

Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water using renewable energy. It has great potential in combating climate change, as it can replace fossil fuels in areas where decarbonization is most difficult (in marine and air transport), as well as in some industrial processes.

Moreover, green hydrogen has significant potential as a seasonal energy storage system.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and Germany were established in 1992, and since then both countries have been actively cooperating in various fields. They have signed more than 50 agreements on mutual cooperation, including taxation, defense, culture, education, crime fighting and investment.