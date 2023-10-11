New agreement brings Georgia, UAE economic co-op closer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Georgia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation, Trend reports.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum participated in the signing ceremony via video format.

Garibashvili expressed confidence that the new stage of relations between the two countries will contribute to the activation and facilitation of trade and economic relations for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The UAE Prime Minister noted that the agreement will become a new stage in the relations between the countries.

The agreement between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates was signed by Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili and Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.